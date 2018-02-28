WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday morning on whether Minnesota’s restriction on voters wearing political insignia to their polling places violates the First Amendment.

The case brought by the Minnesota Voters Alliance stems from an incident in 2010, when Andrew Cilek wore a “Please I.D. Me” button and a Tea Party shirt to his polling station in Hennepin County. The button was part of a campaign to have Minnesota voters show photo IDs to vote, though that wasn’t legally required.

Cilek refused to comply with an election worker’s request that he cover or remove his shirt in order to vote. He left and was permitted to vote when he returned, though he was wearing the same shirt and button. Cilek said he was deprived of his right to vote for over five hours.

“Polling places are not pristine retreats from the real world, and I don’t believe the government can sacrifice the First Amendment to make them that way,” David Breemer, an attorney for Minnesota Voters Alliance, told the nation’s high court on Wednesday.

He argued that the state’s statute is overly broad and sweeps in too much political expression under its restrictions on political badges, buttons and clothing. And Breemer suggested that disruption and intimidation would result more from election workers confronting people about their clothing, rather than from people in political attire passively going in and out of a polling place.

Chief Justice John Roberts questioned him on the pitfalls of a large group — like, say, a teachers union — deciding that all its members would go to the polls in the same political insignia, possibly pressuring members to advertise a viewpoint they may not agree with.

People wait in line to enter the Supreme Court, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Washington.

But Breemer said there are other statutes that address voters crossing the line into electioneering.

Daniel Patrick Rogan argued as the attorney for the defendants, Ramsey County Elections Manager Joe Mansky and other state election officials, as he described the statute as necessary to preserve decorum at the polls.

Justice Samuel Alito bombarded Rogan with a series of hypothetical scenarios — sometimes to the audience’s amusement.

Would a shirt with a rainbow flag be OK? Yes.

What about a shirt that said Parkland Strong? Yes.

What about an NRA shirt? No.

What about a shirt with the text of the First and Second amendments? No.

What about a shirt that says All Lives Matter?

“That could be, Your Honor ... perceived as political,” said Rogan.

He added: “There are some hard calls and there are always going to be hard calls. And that doesn’t mean that the line that we’ve drawn is unconstitutional or even unreasonable.”

“How about an ‘I Miss Bill’ shirt?” Alito quipped, as the chamber filled with laughter.

Justice Elena Kagan questioned why there shouldn’t be political insignia in a polling place, instead of being the culmination of what’s often a rowdy political process.

“I think the rowdy political process ends before you get into the polling place, so that we can have an election that has integrity,” said Rogan.