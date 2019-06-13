119th U.S. Open

When: Thursday-Sunday

Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links (par 71, 7,075 yards)

Cut: Top 60 players and ties

Playoff (if necessary): Two-hole aggregate immediately after 72 holes are completed

Field: 156 players

Purse: $12.5 million (winner's share is $2.16 million)

Defending champion: Brooks Koepka won his second consecutive Open with a one-shot victory over Tommy Fleetwood. Koepka will try to join Willie Anderson (1903-05) as the only players to win the U.S. Open three consecutive years.

Grand Slam, Part III: Phil Mickelson is the third player this year to try for the career Grand Slam, following Rory McIlroy at the Masters and Jordan Spieth at the PGA Championship. This is Mickelson's fifth U.S. Open with a career Grand Slam at stake.

TV: Ch. 9 and FS 1

