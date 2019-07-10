7 p.m. vs. New Mexico United • No TV/radio, streaming on ESPN+ online

New Mexico in path to semifinals

Preview: Minnesota United (9-7-3 MLS) hosts New Mexico United (6-4-8 United Soccer League) in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup, which features every level of U.S. soccer competing against each other. The Loons are riding a five-game winning streak, picking up nine points in eight days in winning all three MLS matches in that stretch. New Mexico is in its first year of existence.

The matchup: Each team has defeated two MLS teams to reach their first matchup. The Loons defeated Sporting Kansas City at Allianz Field and the Houston Dynamo on the road in the round of 16. New Mexico went on the road to defeat Colorado Rapids on penalty kicks and beat FC Dallas 2-1 at home.

Open Cup Golden Boot: Loons forward Darwin Quintero, with four goals, is tied for first among Open Cup scorers for the golden boot. He scored twice in each of United’s victories, tying him with Atlanta United’s Brandon Vazquez and Richmond Kickers’ Charles Boateng.

Thunder connection: The last Minnesota team to play in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals was the Thunder, a First Division USL side, in 2005. The Thunder defeated the Kansas City Wizards, an MLS side, 3-1.

Fan support: The Loons’ first U.S. Open Cup match at Allianz Field on June 12 drew an announced crowd of only 7,211, far less than the capacity crowds topping 19,000 for their MLS regular-season games.

