U.S. GYMNASTICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

What: 46 women and 77 men will compete for national titles and places on the U.S. national gymnastics teams at both the junior and senior levels. The event also is part of the selection process for the U.S. teams that will compete at the world championships Oct. 4-13 in Stuttgart, Germany.

When: Thursday through Sunday

Where: Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo.

The schedule: The men's competition will be held Thursday and Saturday, with the women on Friday and Sunday. The junior-level competition starts at 1 p.m. each day, and the seniors start at 6:30 p.m.

TV: The first three nights of senior competition will be shown live on NBCSN (7-9 p.m.). The senior women's session Sunday will air live on NBC (7-9 p.m.), following tape-delayed coverage of the senior men (3-5 p.m.). All training sessions and the junior competition will be streamed at usgymchampionships.com and on YouTube.

Minnesota connections: Minnesotans competing at the meet include Grace McCallum (Isanti/Twin City Twisters) and Sunisa Lee (St. Paul/Midwest Gymnastics Center) in senior women's; Shane Wiskus (Spring Park/Gophers) in senior men's; Lyden Saltness (Forest Lake/Midwest Gymnastics Center) and Ella Zirbes (Stillwater/Flips Gymnastics) in junior women's; and Crew Bold (Gophers) and Donte McKinney (Gophers) in junior men's.

