The new chair of the U.S. Bank Stadium oversight panel, whose job is to restore public trust, posed lots of questions in her first meeting Friday, a departure from the habit of current commissioners who rarely spoke.

Incoming Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA) Chair Kathleen Blatz, the former state Supreme Court chief justice, was interested in many technical aspects of various contracts and proposals. She attended her first meeting as one of the five commissioners, but will replace Chair Michele Kelm-Helgen at the next meeting.

The meeting was a finale for Kelm-Helgen who resigned last week amid backlash from her use of two taxpayer-owned luxury suites for personal parties during Minnesota Vikings games, concerts and soccer matches. MSFA executive director Ted Mondale resigned last week for similar reasons, but did not attend the meeting.

On Friday, the board tended to multiple issues, including the appointment of a short-term interim executive director, receipt of updates on legislative action and a plea from environmentalists to take immediate action to protect birds from crashing into the glassy stadium.

Jim Farstad, who has been the chief technology adviser on the stadium for the past four years, will serve as the interim executive director, but Blatz said she expects to select a longer-term interim director at the next meeting on March 10. Farstad will be paid at the same rate as Mondale as long as he works in the job.

The MSFA management structure is in flux because the Legislature - — and now Gov. Mark Dayton — are working to restructure the panel, which has oversight of the $1.1 billion publicly subsidized stadium. The change came after key Republicans in the Legislature were angered by the commissioners’ use of the suites, VIP parking and catering for commissioners, their friends and family.

The MSFA has since banned friends and family from using the suites. At the encouragement of Blatz on Friday, they further tightened the policy to eliminate the category of “other” under the groups of people who could still use the suites. The Legislature aims to have a bill passed and a new MSFA suites policy in place by mid-July.

A current bill at the State Capitol which already has been approved by two Minnesota House committees would expand the MSFA board to seven, make the chair elected by the membership and limit the chair’s salary to a per diem identical to the other commissioners. Between the two of them, Kelm-Helgen and Mondale made nearly $300,000.

The bill also instructs the new authority to negotiate the return of the suites to the Vikings. But the bill still must be approved by the House, the Senate and signed by the governor so much negotiating remains.

The most remarkable aspect of the MSFA meeting, however, wasn’t so much what they did as how they did it. For the past four years, board members rarely spoke or raised issues. Blatz asked more questions in the first 20 minutes than all other commissioners combined in the past year. The new approach was contagious and the meeting lasted more than two hours — double the standard hour.

Commissioner Barbara Butts Williams asked detailed questions about contracts and the upcoming equity plan for stadium employees. Commissioners Bill McCarthy and Tony Sertich also spoke more than they ever have at a single meeting. They’re not likely to be around past summer. The expectation is they will be replaced. All three were frequent users of the luxury suites, entertaining their own friends and family members during games and concerts.

The board also heard a report from the Audubon Chapter of Minneapolis about an unresolved concern from Kelm-Helgen’s tenure: bird collisions.

While the stadium was under construction, the bird preservationists have tried unsuccessfully to persuade the MSFA to take steps to mitigate bird deaths. An MSFA-sponsored two-year study is set to begin next month to track bird deaths through four migration seasons.

But Minneapolis Audubon chapter president Jerry Bahls and others used public comment time to plead for earlier action. They provided an eight-page summary of their own survey of bird casualties. By their assessment, U.S. Bank Stadium is the deadliest building in Minneapolis owing to its mirror-like glass doors and walls.

From mid-August to early November, the group monitored bird deaths by walking around the stadium at certain hours. They photographed the dead or maimed birds.

During that period, 60 dead birds were found with another 14 stunned on the ground. The next highest building has an average kill rate of 42 birds per migratory season, Bahls said.

The group renewed a long-standing plea that the MSFA install a film on the glass that birds would see and avert collisions. The board took no action.

