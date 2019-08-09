U.S. Bank Stadium became the first professional sports stadium to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum status for building operations and maintenance.

The stadium, which opened Aug. 3, 2016, received the award using a scoring system that looks at waste reduction, energy efficiency and promotion of alternative transportation.

In a news release, stadium operators said the “prestigious recognition signifies achievements in sustainability for the ongoing, daily operations of U.S. Bank Stadium.”

Michael Vekich, chair of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA), the public body that oversees the building, said, “As stewards of this facility, it is our responsibility to be on the forefront of sustainable operations.”

Mahesh Ramanujam, CEO of the green building council, said the stadium is a “healthy, green and high performing” venue.

Among the achievements so far have been a “zero waste” Super Bowl in 2018 with 91% of waste diverted from a landfill, donation of 25,000 pounds of food, sustainability tours, use of renewable energy credits to use 100% wind power and supplying 180 bike racks.

The stadium’s translucent plastic roof brings in natural daylight that aids the heating and cooling of the building.

The $1.1 billion stadium was a public-private project with funding from the state, Minneapolis and the owners of the Minnesota Vikings.