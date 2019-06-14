University of Minnesota regents are expected to decide Friday whether to allow beer and wine sales in the general seating sections of Williams and Mariucci arenas.

The regents considered the proposal last month, but tabled a decision until now. Along with dropping some ticket prices at men’s basketball and hockey games, alcohol sales would be another attempt at energizing the fan base and boosting revenue.

Mariucci is home to the men’s hockey team, and Williams plays host to both the men’s and women’s basketball teams. The U has indicated that after one-time startup costs of $70,000, revenue at both arenas is projected to be about $250,000, not including resulting increased ticket sales.

Athletic Director Mark Coyle has said the U needs to get “creative” to get fans back in the stands.

TCF Bank Stadium so far is the only sports venue at the U where alcohol is sold outside of premium seating. The expansion of alcohol sales at the football stadium for the 2012 season hasn’t led to increased problems at games, according to U officials.

Coyle told regents the proposal has the backing of campus police, the risk management office and student services, as well as a fan advisory council he launched after starting in the job three years ago.

In proposing the change, outgoing U President Eric Kaler sent a memo to the Board of Regents saying that he strongly supported expanded sales.

Annual average revenue from alcohol sales at TCF Bank Stadium has been $1.3 million, with most of it coming from general admission sections rather than premium seats.

The trend in collegiate sports has been toward more alcohol sales. For the first time, the NCAA this year allowed alcohol sales to Final Four fans in April at U.S. Bank Stadium. As of this fall, six of the Big Ten’s universities will sell beer at football games.

A decade ago, beer and wine sales were offered by fewer than a dozen collegiate institutions. Now more than 50 Division I football schools allow wine and beer at stadiums on- and off-campus.

In addition to TCF Bank Stadium, Williams and Mariucci, the U holds liquor licenses for three other metro area venues: Northrop auditorium, the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chanhassen and Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights.

The U also holds liquor licenses for student centers on the Morris and Duluth campuses.