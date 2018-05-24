At a powerfully built 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds, Jarvis Omersa might already look like he's in college, but he still has another few weeks before joining the Gophers next month.

Gophers fans got a glimpse of what type of freak athlete Omersa already is from the dunk show he put on at the Howard Pulley Invitational last weekend. He teamed up with seniors from the area and former Pulley AAU members, including fellow U recruit Gabe Kalscheur.

Omersa's 40-inch vertical and 7-foot wingspan was on display with him flushing down lob passes and punishing the rim with windmills, 360s and a couple high rising slams off the backboard that went viral on social media.

"I threw myself a lob off the backboard," Omersa said about one of his favorite plays over the weekend. "I drove to my right acted like I was going to pull up. Got [the defender] in the air, threw it off the glass and dunked it."

MARCUS FULLER