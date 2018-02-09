A half-million-dollar sexual misconduct prevention initiative at the University of Minnesota is ramping up this spring.

This week, faculty and staff started taking mandatory online training on preventing harassment and assault. The U recently hired a marketing firm to design a public awareness campaign slated to roll out later in the year. It’s also recruiting for a staffer who will explore ways to better tailor and expand existing training for students, with a new focus on encouraging bystanders to intervene when they witness sexual misconduct.

President Eric Kaler and other top administrators filled in the Board of Regents on the initiative, launched last year on the heels of a string of high-profile incidents in which student athletes and U officials faced allegations of harassment and assault.

“We know there is a problem in society; we know there is a problem on our campus,” Kaler told regents. “It has got to stop.”

The U has dedicated $540,000 to kick off the initiative, but official said more investment is likely down the road in what is seen as multiyear effort.

Kaler’s administration also issued its official response to a report released last summer on its handling of a 2016 allegations against a group of Gopher football players. That response goes over some changes since the report, including revisions to the student athlete conduct code, stricter rules for athlete recruit visits and possible changes to the sexual misconduct hearing process under consideration, such as bringing in retired judges to preside over it.

The regents cheered the administration’s prevention effort and voiced hope that the U will become a national trendsetter in addressing sexual misconduct more proactively. They also stressed recent steps are only a start.

Regent Abdul Omari said he was taken aback when he learned the university only required one 45-minute training. But he said he was reassured that the university has a plan to build on that within academic departments.

Regent Michael Hsu stressed that prevention efforts could flounder unless the university gets better at responding when students and employees affected by sexual misconduct come forward. He says concerns that people who complain about misconduct might face career and other repercussions.

“I am not sure how we move past that,” he said.