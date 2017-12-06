The man found dead at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis on Tuesday was a 74-year-old professor who died of natural causes, the Hennepin County medical examiner said Wednesday.

Authorities were called to the U's Mechanical Engineering Building at 111 Church St. SE. just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. The man found dead was engineering Prof. Barney E. Klamecki, authorities said.

"The death appears to be due to natural causes, pending further laboratory testing," the medical examiner said Wednesday in a news release.

