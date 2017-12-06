The man found dead at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis on Tuesday was a 74-year-old professor who died of natural causes, the Hennepin County medical examiner said Wednesday.
Authorities were called to the U's Mechanical Engineering Building at 111 Church St. SE. just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. The man found dead was engineering Prof. Barney E. Klamecki, authorities said.
"The death appears to be due to natural causes, pending further laboratory testing," the medical examiner said Wednesday in a news release.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Minneapolis Parks Superintendent Jayne Miller announces resignation
Miller was hired by the Park Board in 2010.
National
No criminal charges following John Doe leak investigation
Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel is recommending disciplinary action, but no criminal charges, following his investigation of a leak of information collected during a now-closed secret probe into Gov. Scott Walker's campaign.
Minneapolis
Mpls. home for American Indian women with addiction to close after 44 years
Highly valued in Minneapolis' American Indian community, but faced financial problems.
Local
Exercise improves test scores in study of Minnesota students
Schools incorporate physical activity in the classroom, plus yoga and other activities, in three-year study.
Local
Stearns County hearing on release of Wetterling documents pushed to January
A hearing scheduled for this week to discuss the issue of the release of investigative documents in the Jacob Wetterling abduction and murder case has…