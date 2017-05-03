A University of Minnesota veterinary medicine professor and two other Minnesotans were killed in a traffic collision in the Czech Republic, where they were traveling for a conference.

Robert Morrison, a professor in the Department of Veterinary Population Medicine, was one of six Americans in a rented SUV north of Prague that collided with a truck Tuesday afternoon, the university and authorities in the European nation said.

Also killed was Deb Spronk, according to her employer, Atlas for Life of Pipestone, Minn., a mental health services provider. Spronk’s husband, swine veterinary services provider Gordon Spronk, survived with minor injuries.

The third person killed was Pam Wetzell, wife of Tom Wetzell, who works for U.S.-based Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica. He was treated for injuries and released, police said. The Wetzells are from Cleveland, Minn.

Morrison’s wife, Jeanie, was hospitalized in critical condition, according to Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica.

Police said investigators suspect that the SUV might have failed to yield the right of way to the truck.

The Americans were traveling before attending a swine health management conference in Prague, according to the U’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

“Dr. Morrison was an international leader in the swine industry,” said Trevor Ames, dean of the college. “This is a tragic loss for the strong team of students and faculty that Bob helped us build.”

Morrison was hired by the University of Minnesota in 1986 and recently launched the Swine Health Monitoring Project, which provides weekly reports on the health status of over 50 percent of the U.S. sow herds. Morrison also coordinated two internationally respected swine health management conferences: the St. Paul, based Allen D. Leman Swine Conference and the Leman China Conference in Nanjing, China.

The conferences are named for U Prof. Al Leman, who served as Morrison’s graduate adviser.