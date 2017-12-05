University of Minnesota police are investigating an "incident" involving a dead person at the Mechanical Engineering building on the Minneapolis campus, authorities said Tuesday night.

Witnesses said there were numerous squad cars outside the building starting around 6:45 p.m. A Hennepin County Crime Lab vehicle was seen at the scene at 8:45 p.m.

The University News Service said all inquiries were being directed to the Hennepin County medical examiner's office.

Pat Pheifer