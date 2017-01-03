With Tracy Claeys’ future as Gophers football coach still uncertain, the University of Minnesota Board of Regents have become involved in the discussions.

On Tuesday, Regents chair Dean Johnson and vice chair David McMillan will meet with university President Eric Kaler, Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle, university general counsel Douglas Peterson and others, according to two people familiar with the plan.

Claeys is not scheduled to be at the meeting, and several sources say it’s unclear if he’ll learn Tuesday whether he’ll be retained as coach.

Last Wednesday, Coyle issued a statement that said: “Now that our football team has completed its season following an exciting win in Tuesday night’s Holiday Bowl, Coach Claeys and I will take this opportunity to reflect on this past season before sitting down together to talk about the future and my expectations for our football program.”

After the 17-12 upset over Washington State in San Diego, Claeys headed to see family in Kansas, and Coyle headed to Idaho with his family. Monday was a University holiday, so Tuesday is the first day Claeys, Coyle and other officials have been back in the office.

Claeys, 48, is 11-8 as Gophers head coach, including 2-0 in bowl games, since replacing Jerry Kill, who resigned for health reasons in October, 2015.

The Gophers won nine games this season for the first time since they went 10-3 under Glen Mason in 2003. But on Dec. 13, Coyle suspended 10 players from the team indefinitely in connection with the alleged Sept. 2 sexual assault.

Hennepin County has twice reviewed the case and declined to press charges, but an internal investigation by the University’s office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action (EOAA) led to the suspensions.

The EOAA recommended expulsion for Ray Buford, KiAnte Hardin, Carlton Djam, Dior Johnson and Tamarion Johnson, one-year suspensions for Seth Green, Kobe McCrary, Mark Williams and Antoine Winfield Jr., and probation for Antonio Shenault.

Gophers players boycotted all team activities for two days, protesting the administrations handing of the suspensions. After they announced their boycott, Claeys tweeted his support for the players, which publicly aligned him against the administration.