The search for a new University of Minnesota president is kicking into gear.

The U’s governing Board of Regents is meeting Friday and is slated to approve a group of faculty, staff, students, regents and others that will help recruit and vet candidates alongside a search firm the university hired this summer.

The U also announced it will host six forums later in September to get input from its five campuses on the qualities students, employees and others want to see in a new top leader.

Kaler, who took over the university’s top job in 2011, announced this summer he would step down next July.

The proposed search committee includes a number of professors, administrators and other officials from the U campuses, several undergraduate and graduate students, notable alumnus including local PR firm founder David Mona, and Board of Regents member Steve Sviggum, a former state House speaker.

The list of proposed members were chosen from among 400 nominations the university received. The committee will be tasked with recommending three or four leading candidates to the Board of Regents after recruiting and evaluating contenders.

The consulting firm Storbeck/Pimentel & Associates, which the U hired on a $200,000 contract, will help the committee. The full Board of Regents will make the final call on a new leader.