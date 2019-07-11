Apple Valley's Tyus Jones, who is headed to Memphis to play for the Grizzlies after the Timberwolves did not match the three-year, $28 million offer sheet, issued a statement Wednesday night via BDA Sports, his representation.

"I want to thank you for all the support and dedication you have shown me and my family since I turned pro," it said. Jones, who was drafted 24th overall in 2015 by Cleveland and traded to the Wolves, also thanked team owner Glen Taylor, who also owns the Star Tribune, and the late Flip Saunders. "The last four years have been such a blessing having the opportunity to play where I grew up. For that, I am extremely grateful. Minnesota will always be home - that will never change."