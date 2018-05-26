This is how Minnesota United will start Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium against the Montreal Impact:

Bobby Shuttleworth

Tyrone Mears, Michael Boxall, Francisco Calvo, Eric Miller

Rasmus Schuller, Ibson

Miguel Ibarra, Darwin Quintero, Alexi Gomez

Christian Ramirez

Bench: Alex Kapp, Carter Manley, Brent Kallman, Collin Martin, Frantz Pangop, Abu Danladi, Mason Toye

Outside back Jerome Thiesson is out with a groin injury, so Mears slots in for him. This is Mears' first game back since March 31 after recovering from a calf/Achilles injury. Prior to that, he started four the team's first five games. Ibson also returns from his thigh injury which kept him out of the last game.

This is Calvo's last game with United before he leaves for the World Cup with Costa Rica on Sunday. In his absence, it's likely either Kallman or rookie center back Wyatt Omsberg will step up in his place. Omsberg is actually back on loan Saturday to the United Soccer League's Tulsa Roughnecks for their game against the OKC Energy. And as far as filling in for Calvo's captain duties, coach Adrian Heath said Friday that Boxall is looking the most likely candidate to fill in there.

As a fun fact, I believe this is the list of players who have worn the captain's armband for United: Vadim Demidov (rip, he's not dead but ... you know), Calvo, Kallman, Ibson and Sam Cronin. Correct me if I'm missing someone.

Also, it looked like midfielders Harrison Heath, Collen Warner and Maximiano as well as center back Bertrand Owundi Eko'o were getting the run around on the pitch ahead of the game.

Here is how Montreal will line up: