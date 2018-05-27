Read my gamer and notebook from Minnesota United's 2-0 victory against the Montreal Impact on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium. And now let's hear from Tyrone Mears.

The right back played his first game since March 31. That's seven games he's been out with a calf/Achilles injury after starting four of the first five games this season. And he had to come back and match-up against against one of the best players in the league in left winger Ignacio Piatti for Montreal.

Coach Adrian Heath said he thought Mears was pretty good.

"He didn’t overextend himself. He realized he has not played a lot of games," Heath said. "I thought he did well against arguably one of the most difficult guys in the league in Piatti. So he chose the moment very well, when to go forward and leave Piatti. But when he didn’t realize that we got really good possession, and then he stayed with him. I thought his choices were very good at times."

Mears said he was actually looking forward to playing Piatti and would rather play against a well-known player than one with which he was unfamiliar. And in general after so long out, he was just "delighted" to be back in action because he "missed it a lot."

While his injury is fully recovered, Mears said he anticipates it taking another two games before he feels fully 100 percent with match fitness. But he should be able to achieve that now that the team is training outside on grass.

"Yeah, that was the problem. I've been fine playing on turf, but I've always trained of grass," the 35-year-old said. "So I think just playing on turf and training on turf, it took a little bit of a toll. But I've found out, obviously, the exercises and stuff I need to do to keep on top of it, and I'm happy to do that."

Check out my Facebook Live below or click here. Also enjoy a video from Heath's postgame presser.