The type of helicopter that crashed into a central Minnesota farm field Thursday is the military’s long-running workhorse with a reputation of reliability.

While the National Guard helicopter crash is still under investigation, questions surfaced Thursday about the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk involved in the incident.

The possible causes of the crash fall into three camps: a material, maintenance or circumstantial failure. Most incidents involving this type of helicopter fall into the third category, which could be something like weather or poor visibility that could cause a pilot to inadvertently run into power lines or trees, said Lee Benson, the former chief pilot for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, where he flew UH-60 Black Hawks.

However, the National Guard said this helicopter was out on a maintenance test flight, which could point to a maintenance issue, he said.

“If they are saying it was on a maintenance test flight, they were testing something,” Benson said. “I am not going to make an assumption on the cause of the crash, but, certainly, investigators are going to be looking closely at the part they were testing.”

A material failure would be something inherently flawed with the helicopter’s engineering. Anything is possible, Benson said, but the UH-60 is a “stellar aircraft” with double and triple safety redundancies.

For now, the military is handling the investigation. The nation’s primary accident investigators, the National Transportation and Safety Board, has not been called in to help, a NTSB spokesman said Friday. The NTSB investigates civil aviation incidents, but when it comes to military incidents, the NTSB only steps in upon request or if the aircraft had a civilian registration.

The U.S. military does not publish aviation accident data, but through a Freedom of Information Act request, Defense News compiled a database of all military aviation mishaps from 2011 to 2017. Of the 98 UH-60 Black Hawk mishaps reported during that time period on L-model and M-model Black Hawks — including combat and noncombat situations — about 25 of them could be related to mechanical problems, but only three resulted in significant damage or loss of life.

“For the amount of flight hours Black Hawks log worldwide, it’s mishap rate is actually relatively low,” said Jen Judson, a Defense News reporter who monitors military aviation safety. “It’s a very reliable aircraft.”

UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters have been in use by the U.S. military — including the Army, Navy and Air Force — since the first one rolled off the line in 1978.

Today, the Black Hawk is the Army’s biggest helicopter fleet. It’s primarily used as a transport vehicle, with the capacity to carry 11 soldiers. The UH-60 is used for a variety of purposes, including air assault, medical evacuations, command and control, stability and support operations. There have been several updates to this Black Hawk variant since the original UH-60A. The L-model and M-model are now more commonly used.

Lockheed Martin bought Sikorsky in 2015. The manufacturer was accused of negligence in a wrongful-death lawsuit brought by the widow of an Army crew member killed in a 2017 crash. That case is still pending.