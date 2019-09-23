Tyler Krebs has resigned from his position as the head football coach at Lakeville South, according to Athletics and Activities Director Tom Dasovich.

The resignation comes in the wake of an investigation into Krebs, who has been placed on paid administrative from his teaching position at the high school, Dasovich said. The nature of the investigation was not disclosed.

Krebs is a business education teacher at the high school.

Krebs was not on the sidelines with Cougars in Friday’s 14-7 victory over Eastview. His resignation became effective Monday. Offensive coordinator Ben Burk has taken over as interim head coach.

A graduate of Lakeville High School, Krebs took over as the Lakeville South coach in 2017 and guided the Cougars to the Class 6A semifinals in 2018. He had previously been the head coach at Burnsville.

Lakeville South, 3-1, is ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press Class 6A rankings.

DAVID LA VAQUE, JIM PAULSEN