Two people were wounded in a shooting at a restaurant in downtown Minneapolis about 2 a.m. Saturday, Minneapolis police said.

Responding to a report of shots fired on the rooftop of Crave American Kitchen & Sushi Bar at 825 Hennepin Av., police found a man and a woman with noncritical gunshot wounds. Both were taken by ambulance to HCMC.

The restaurant has a rooftop dining and bar area that is open until 2 a.m.

“Officers arrived to a very chaotic scene as persons were fleeing the area,” a police spokesman said in a statement. Police found the victims as they worked to evacuate people.

The shooter had fled the scene before the officers arrived. Police interviewed people who were in the area of the shooting, and the Minneapolis crime lab collected evidence from the scene.

The victims have not been identified. No one is in custody, and police are still investigating.