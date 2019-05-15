Police are seeking two suspects who allegedly assaulted two University of Minnesota students during an attempted robbery early Wednesday at a light-rail platform.

The suspects approached two male students on the East Bank light-rail station at 551 Washington Av. directly across from the U’s Transportation and Safety Building about 1 a.m., according to an alert sent out by the University of Minnesota Police Department.

The suspects verbally harassed the students and demanded that they hand over their wallets. When the students refused, the suspects began physically assaulting them before leaving the platform, the alert said.

Both victims suffered bruising and cuts on their faces and were taken to a hospital for further evaluation, the alert said.

By midday, police had identified the suspects but had yet to make an arrest, said Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla.

Metro Transit police are continuing to investigate. Anybody with information is asked to call 612-349-7222.