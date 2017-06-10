Gallery: The rustic-look dark stained wood bar has two places for guests to gather, #2 on Luxury Home Tour.

Gallery: The lower level media room wall is clad in reclaimed barn wood, #2 on the Luxury Home Tour..

Gallery: The owners' bedroom is accented with whitewashed ceiling timbers, #2 on Luxury Home Tour. Studio M designed the interiors.

Gallery: Curved archways and circular shapes are repeated throughout the interiors, #2 on the Luxury Home Tour.

Gallery: A European-style 6,600-square-foot home in Edina is No. 2 on the Luxury Home Tour and features Venetian ­plaster finishes by local designer Carter Averbeck.

Gallery: Walk-in custom closet with lighted rods to die for in the Wayzata condo, Artisan Home #9.

Gallery: Martha O'Hara Interiors did the staging of the Wayzata condo, Artisan Home #9

Gallery: Crown molding, coffered ceilings and other design elements add character to the downtown Wayzata condo, Artisan Home #9.

Gallery: Martha O’Hara Interiors designed Artisan Home No. 9, a new condo at Garrison Landing in downtown Wayzata. It's for sale and open for the Artisan Home Tour.

What do you get for $1 million — or more — in a new home?

This month, you can find out at two tours that spotlight upper-bracket residences in the Twin Cities metro area.

The Artisan Home Tour, launched in 2014 by the Builders Association of the Twin Cities (BATC), has a roster of 19 newly built homes as well as two extensively remodeled residences.

Each home, packed with high-end amenities, is valued at more than $1 million for the structure alone, not including the lot.

One is a 9,418-square-foot “cottage” on Lake Minnetonka, which has a backyard swimming pool outfitted with a bar and kitchen. Inside, there’s a master suite with a barrel-vaulted ceiling, fireplace and balcony overlooking the lake.

In this price range, builders are emphasizing custom design, said David Siegel, BATC executive director.

A European-style 6,600 square-foot home in Edina is Luxury Home #2 and features Venetian plaster finishes by local designer Carter Averbeck.

“We consider them the gems of Twin Cities homebuilding,” he said.

Most of the new homes on the tour were designed for a specific owner and are already sold. But Siegel said touring them is valuable for more than just the wow factor.

“Consumers can see the latest color palettes to trends in home technology,” he said.

The second tour, Midwest Home magazine’s Luxury Home Tour, is back after a one-year hiatus. The nine homes on the tour range from a Mediterranean-style mansion across from the Mississippi River and a modern take on a Frank Lloyd Wright Prairie-style home in Hudson, Wis.

“We had hundreds of calls and e-mails asking about the tour last year,” said Jamie Flaws, publisher of Greenspring Media, the parent company of Midwest Home magazine, which has staged the Luxury Home Tour for 15 years. “We had always intended to bring it back.”

Admission is required for both of the tours, which are held on weekends.