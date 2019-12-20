Two-time All-Star Tyler Clippard, a veteran middle reliever who pitched for Cleveland last season, signed a one-year contract with the Twins on Friday.

The 34-year-old righthander had a 2.90 ERA in 53 games for the Indians in 2019, striking out 64 and walking 15 in 62 innings. He has appeared in 751 major league games, third among active pitchers.

After debuting for the Yankees in 2007, Clippard played first seven seasons with Washington, where he was an All-Star in 2011 and 2014.

Drafted in 2003 in the ninth round by the Yankees, Clippard has pitched in 13 major league seasons and has a career record of 53-46 with a 3.14 ERA and 905 strikeouts in 816 innings.

He has pitched for the Yankees, Nationals, A’s, Mets, Diamondbacks, White Sox, Astros, Blue Jays and Indians.

The Twins also announced the official re-signing of reliever Sergio Romo on Friday. They have 38 players, two short of the maximum, on their major league roster.