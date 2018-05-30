A 13-year-old boy was driving when two teenagers were injured in a boating accident Saturday on Big Swan Lake in Meeker County.

Authorities said that driver inexperience was a "major factor" in the incident.

The Sheriff's Office said a 911 call came in just before 1 p.m. Saturday. Investigators learned that the teen driving the boat was pulling people on a tube when the boat propeller lacerated two victims.

Alexander Pazahanick, 13, of Bloomington, was flown to HCMC in Minneapolis; he was in satisfactory condition Tuesday night. Ethan Favour, 16, of St. Louis Park was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with noncritical injuries.

The boat owner, Jeffrey Pazahanick, 41, of Bloomington, was cited for allowing the boat to be illegally operated, the Sheriff's Office said.

Minnesota boating laws and regulations say that youths 12 to 17 years old who want to operate a boat with an engine over 25 horsepower must have either a watercraft operator's permit or someone at least 21 years old on board within reach of the controls.

Pat Pheifer