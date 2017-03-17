Police in Beltrami County are looking for two suspects after a standoff Thursday ended with a SWAT team firing tear gas into a home near Bemidji.

Four people were arrested after the incident, which began about 3:40 a.m. when a distraught woman called police, saying she needed help, according to Chief Deputy Ernie Beitel of the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies and Leech Lake tribal police officers were dispatched to the scene in Ten Lakes Township, about 14 miles southeast of Bemidji.

Once there, officers learned that several suspects had barricaded themselves in the house and that they may be armed, prompting authorities to call in the Headwaters SWAT team.

Negotiations resulted in several people leaving the house voluntarily. About 7 a.m., police fired tear gas into the home and the rest of the people came out. No shots were fired other than the tear gas, Beitel said.

Beitel said police now believe the two suspects at large were indeed armed, but fled the house before police arrived. Those arrested were not armed. Police know the identities of the two remaining suspects and have warrants for their arrest, Beitel said.

JOHN REINAN