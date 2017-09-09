Two men suffered noncritical injuries when they were stabbed in a Lake Elmo neighborhood Friday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Officers arrested one man in connection with the stabbing, according to the Sheriff's Office. No other suspects are being sought, authorities said.

The Sheriff's Office received reports of a man with a cut to his leg about 9:35 p.m. at the 200 block of Cimarron in Lake Elmo, a suburb east of St. Paul. The neighborhood is adjacent to the Cimarron Golf Course.

On the way to the neighborhood, deputies learned that the injury was the result of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found two men had been attacked.

The victims were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

Officials have not released the name of the suspect or victims. The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.