Two people were shot Sunday night as thousands watched a Loons playoff game at the nearby Allianz Field, the latest in a string of violence that has plagued St. Paul this year.

Police said the shootings happened at 7:35 p.m. in a parking lot at Pascal Street and University Avenue.

Two victims were being treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Police believe one of the two fired some of the shots. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Ending the violence will require everyone from the community to get involved, including mothers, pastors and the police, said Mayor Melvin Carter, who got to the scene around 9:30 p.m.

Twenty-four people have been killed in the city so far this year, tying St. Paul’s deadliest year of the past decade — 24 for all of 2017. The city had nine homicides in September alone.

The shootings happened just as the match between Minnesota United and the L.A. Galaxy got underway at 7:30 p.m. The Loons lost 2-1.