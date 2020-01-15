Two Republicans faced off in a special primary election on Tuesday for a chance to replace former state Rep. Nick Zerwas, R-Elk River.

Paul Novotny, a Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office sergeant, and Kathy Ziebarth, a former U.S. Air Force officer, are vying to represent House District 30A, which spans from Elk River west to Big Lake. The winner of the primary will face DFL candidate Chad Hobot in a Feb. 4 special election.

Novotny, a 30-year Sheriff’s Office veteran, has been endorsed by the state Republican Party. He has held several posts in the Sheriff’s Office — from patrol and investigative sergeant to firearms instructor — and will retire from law enforcement in May.

Ziebarth owns several small businesses with her husband and volunteers with school board committees and youth performing arts organizations in the district. She has addressed health care issues in front of lawmakers as chairwoman of the Minnesota Association of Nurse Anesthetists’ government relations committee.

Zerwas, a four-term Republican from Elk River, resigned from his seat last month, citing a desire to spend time with his family and pursue private sector work following a recent surgery for a lifelong heart condition.

He was a prominent voice on a number of high-profile issues at the Capitol, from reforming the state’s use of solitary confinement to calling for accountability and change in Department of Human Services programs.

On Friday, Zerwas registered as a lobbyist. The move sparked fresh calls to update state conflict-of-interest laws.

Unlike most states, Minnesota does not have a law that requires a waiting period for former lawmakers who move on to lobbying work. Internal House rules ban paid lobbying for one year after leaving office, but it’s unclear if the House can enforce those rules on former members.