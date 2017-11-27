Beltrami County authorities are searching for two people and an all-terrain vehicle that are missing on Upper Red Lake.

The pair, a 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, were last seen fishing on the lake Saturday.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office cautioned area residents not to go on the ice, calling ice conditions on the lake “unfavorable.”

The missing pair were driving a Polaris Sportsman 500 ATV, described as camo-toned with a pink hue.

A local resort posted a description of the missing pair on its Facebook page, saying they had rented a cabin and that their belongings were still in the cabin on Monday morning. The couple’s truck was found by the lake, the post said, but the ATV and its trailer weren’t with the truck.