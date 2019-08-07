Two Minneapolis police officers who were suspended last winter after decorating a police station’s Christmas tree with racist ornaments were fired from the department last week, officials said.

The officers, Mark Bohnsack and Brandy Steberg, were put on administrative leave shortly after a photo of the tree surfaced on social media, where it went viral. The incident provoked outcries of racial discrimination, with many, including Mayor Jacob Frey, calling for the officers’ termination. Bohnsack, 43, and Steberg, 47, decorated the tree with a pack of menthol cigarettes, a can of Steel Reserve malt liquor, police tape, a bag of Takis and a cup from Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

Then Fourth Precinct inspector Aaron Biard was demoted in the wake of the episode.

The police union said Wednesday that it has already filed appeals on behalf of both officers.

This is a developing story.