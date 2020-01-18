Gabby Rosenthal scored two goals in the second period as No. 5 Ohio State upset the top-ranked Gophers women's hockey team 4-1 on Friday in the opener of a WCHA series at Ridder Arena.

The loss ended Minnesota's 15-game unbeaten streak (12-0-3), which began after a 4-3 loss at Ohio State on Oct. 25. The Gophers won the second game of that series 4-2.

Rosenthal. a sophomore forward who played for Blaine in high school, gave the Buckeyes (14-5-4, 9-3-3-1 WCHA) a 2-1 lead at 22 seconds of the middle period. Teammate Rebecca Freiburger, a senior from Rochester, got a goal at 10:10 and then Rosenthal scored again at 17:36.

That gave Rosenthal her seventh goal this season; she is one of seven Minnesotans on the Ohio State roster. Buckeyes coach Nadine Muzerall and her two assistants are all ex-Gophers.

Taylor Heise had the only Gophers' goal, late in the opening period.

Sydney Scobee stopped 22 shots for Minnesota (19-2-3, 11-2-2-1) through two periods; Makayla Pahl had eight saves in the third. Andrea Braendli, a sophomore from Zurich, Switzerland, had 21 saves for Ohio State.

The second game of the series is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday outdoors at Parade Stadium. It will be broadcast live on FSN as part of Hockey Day Minnesota.

