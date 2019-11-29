Scattered across the Twin Cities, there are neighborhoods (maybe even yours) that boast noteworthy holiday light displays. But if you don’t want to go from street to street hunting for something to light up your night, head to Sam’s Christmas Village in Somerset, Wis., or Winter Lights at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska. These over-the-top displays are guaranteed to add sparkle to your holidays.

Sam’s Christmas Village and Light Tour

John and Kelly Montpetit, owners of Float-Rite Park, knew they wanted to do something with their campground, which sat dormant during the winter.

“We thought, ‘We have a beautiful piece of property, let’s find some winter things to do,’ ” said Kelly.

They lit on the idea of a holiday light display, which they named after the Float-Rite restaurant, General Sam’s Bar & Grill.

You enter the display (which debuts this year) through a massive light tunnel — 500 feet long, 15 feet high and lit with 220,000 lights. The show continues for another half-mile, winding through a stand of more than 700 light-wrapped tree and 50 animated displays. One of the highlights of the display are larger-than-life-sized “ornaments” big enough to walk inside of — and take a selfie.

Depending on the night, you can tour by car or on foot, though I’d recommend walking.

There also are s’more cabins, for rent by the evening, that include supplies for the sweet, gooey treat, a private bonfire and a visit from St. Nick. Weekends feature a European-style Christmas market. And if you didn’t have a chance to feed the kids? No problem, there are concessions as well as a chance to grab a bite at the bar and grill.

But this isn’t just about spectacle. Marketing and event coordinator Kate Shelley said the entire community is involved. Area school choirs have been booked to sing carols, the Somerset High School robotics team contributed a display and local Boy Scouts light the fires for s’more cabins and sell wreaths on site. Visitors are encouraged to donate to Toys for Tots or bring nonperishable food donations in exchange for discounted admission.

Winter Lights at the Arb

Not to be outdone, the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum also has holiday lights, so many, in fact, that it’s lost count. The indoor and outdoor displays include a stunning, 24-foot-tall tree made of poinsettia plants inside the visitor center. There are also several oversized trees decorated to the nines with nature-based ornaments.

Outside, the display pays homage to Minnesota plants in 14 different botanical-themed vignettes. The half-mile walking tour includes light sculptures of azaleas, hydrangeas, roses and water lilies. There’s also a light show choreographed to music, an ice sculpture and several illuminated spots for selfies and family photos.

Select evenings throughout Winter Lights are special events such as milk and cookies with Santa, a gift market and a rollicking New Year’s Eve party. The Arboretum Cafe is also open for hot beverages and comfort food.