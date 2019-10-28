St. Paul homicide detectives are investigating two fatal shootings that occurred in the city on Sunday, including the death of a man who was found unconscious inside a vehicle in the Summit-University neighborhood.

His death came hours after a man was found dead earlier in the day in his apartment in the Como-Dale area. The two slayings bring the city’s total to 26 for the year.

“Until people stop pulling the trigger we may see more of this violence,” said spokesman Mike Ernster of the St. Paul Police Department.

The latest killing occurred near the intersection of St. Anthony Avenue and Dale Street just off Interstate 94. Officers responded to several 911 calls around 11:30 p.m. and found the victim unconscious suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. The man was taken to Regions Hospital where he later died, Ernster said.

His name not been released. No one has been arrested.

A second victim was taken to Regions Hospital with noncritical injuries. Investigators are waiting to talk to that person to find out what he might have seen.

Police also taped off a second crime scene, about a block away at Kent Street and Central Avenue, Ernster said.

The late Sunday killing was unrelated to the earlier homicide, Ernster said.

A woman was arrested in connection with a homicide Sunday morning on the 600 block of Front Avenue. Police went to a man’s apartment and when they didn’t get an answer after knocking on the door, officers went inside and found what police spokesman Steve Linders described as a “very disturbing scene.”

At a news conference Sunday night, Linders declined to elaborate on what officers saw but said the man was dead and it was clear that foul play was involved.

The name of the man has not been released.

A woman, 37, from St. Paul, was later arrested and booked into the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police were not sure of the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

The two homicides bring the city’s total for the year to 26. Of those 23 have been shootings, Ernster said. The two Sunday killings have continued a violent streak in St. Paul. Nine people were killed in St. Paul in September and made 2019 the deadliest in the past decade. The city recorded 24 homicides in 2017.

After a double shooting near Allianz Field on Oct. 20, Mayor Melvin Carter said he may ask the City Council for more public safety funding in the 2020 budget. Two people were injured in the shooting, which came as a record crowd packed the stadium to cheer on Minnesota United in a playoff game.

Staff writer Mara Klecker contributed to this article.