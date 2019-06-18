Two more Twin Cities health systems reached tentative contracts with their nurses, when HealthEast agreed Tuesday to allow nurses to close unsafe or understaffed units and Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park agreed to pay raises.

Nurses will vote on the deals later this month, but negotiators with their union, the Minnesota Nurses Association, said the contracts addressed key issues, including protections against workplace violence.

"I think we have a contract that values the nurses, that addresses all of the issues that were very near and dear to our hearts," said Lori Christian, an oncology infusion nurse at Methodist who was part of the bargaining committee.

One concession was giving the hospital more flexibility to cancel nurses' shifts when they're not needed due to low patient numbers, she said.

The deals follow a tentative contract reached on Saturday by Children's Minnesota and the nurses at its Minneapolis and St. Paul hospitals, who had voted only two days earlier to authorize a strike due largely to lingering contract differences over health insurance.

Tuesday's agreements show how talks at one hospital influenced the other. All three tentative three-year deals offered the same wage increases to their nurses.

Last month, Methodist and its nurses were the first to iron out terms that sought to protect and support nurses who were assaulted on the job by confused or aggressive patients. All of the other hospital groups followed suit.

An issue for HealthEast nurses had been that they didn't have authority under their contracts to temporarily close hospital units to new patients if they felt they were understaffed or unsafe. Other hospital systems in the Twin Cities allowed for this.

"We really need to put nurses in the driver's seat when it comes to what's happening at the bedside," said Trilby White, a nurse at HealthEast's St. John's Hospital in Maplewood. White was part of the bargaining team.

Negotiations also took place Tuesday between nurses and the Fairview and Allina hospital systems, but no deals were announced. No talks took place between nurses and North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale; they have yet to reach a contract proposal.