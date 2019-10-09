Two more chances to see the food-related films at the Heights Theater, in connection with the 50th birthday celebration of Taste. “The Big Chill” shows on Oct. 16 and “Julie & Julia” on Oct. 23. Tickets are $10 and available in advance or at the theater (3951 Central Av. NE., Columbia Heights, 763-789-4992, heightstheater.com). The festivities begin at 7 p.m. with music on the theater’s classic Wurlitzer organ, followed by door prizes at 7:30 p.m. and the movie shortly after that.

Food history by the book

Paul Freedman, author of the new “American Cuisine and How It Got This Way” (Liveright Publishing Corp., 451 pages, $39.95), will be at Magers & Quinn (3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-822-4611, magersandquinn.com) on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. for a free discussion on his well-documented volume on 200 years of American food. Freedman, a history professor at Yale, also wrote the highly acclaimed “Ten Restaurants That Changed America.”

Mark your calendars

So many food events to enjoy this month.

Oct. 11: FireLake Grill House and Cocktail Bar (31 S. 7th St., Mpls.) will host its annual Pink Dinner in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with 35% of proceeds going to the Minnesota Breast Cancer Coalition. Five-course menu featuring pink dishes and ingredients, with each course paired with a glass of rosé. 6 p.m.; $59 plus tax and gratuity. Call 612-216-3473 for reservations.

Oct. 12: Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, will be celebrated at the Midtown Global Market (920 E. Lake St., Mpls., midtownglobalmarket.org) with dance, crafts and food to buy. 5 p.m. Free.

Oct. 12: Lakes & Legends third annual Harvest Fest Festival on W. 14th Street (1368 LaSalle Av., Mpls.). Live music, fresh local produce and specialty beer for purchase, crafts. Noon-7 p.m. Free.

Oct. 26: The 13th annual Global Chili Cookoff will be celebrated at the Midtown Global Market (920 E. Lake St., Mpls., midtownglobalmarket.org) with many participating restaurants. Chili samples available; public votes on favorite recipe. Noon-2 p.m. $5 donation with proceeds to Doing Good Together, a nonprofit for families.

LEE SVITAK DEAN