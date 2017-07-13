Health legislation moving toward a vote in the U.S. Senate would reverse gains made in insurance coverage and drive up costs for all Minnesotans, the CEOs of two of the state’s largest health care companies said in an interview Thursday.

It could also produce job losses and service cutbacks at the state’s hospitals and clinics, as well as halting health care reforms that aim to increase quality, improve medical outcomes and cut overall costs, they said.

“I have deep, deep concerns about where the federal framework is right now and where it is proposed to go,” said Dr. Penny Wheeler, chief executive at Allina Health, a hospital and clinic system that is Minnesota’s fifth-largest employer. “There’s nothing in this bill that talks about system reform, and in fact it actually undercuts system reform by cutting so many people off of coverage.”

Wheeler joined Michael Guyette, chief executive of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, and state Human Serivces Commissioner Emily Piper to discuss the bill on Thursday as national coalitions of insurers, physicians and hospitals ratcheted up their lobbying against the GOP plan.

On Thursday, Senate Republicans unveiled their second attempt to repeal and replace the 2010 Affordable Care Act, offering a bill that would restructure health insurance in the individual market and cut billions of dollars from projected funding of Medicaid, which covers health care for the poor, the disabled and many elderly Americans.

The legislation still awaits an official “score” by the Congressional Budget Office, which is expected next week to release a report detailing specific impacts on insurance coverage, premiums, federal spending and other factors. Its analysis of the first Senate proposal, which was withdrawn shortly before the July 4th holiday, found that the bill would reduce the number of people with health insurance by 22 million by 2026. The agency said the bill would cut projected federal deficits by billions of dollars and reduce insurance premiums for some younger, healthier consumers, but also that it would reduce subsidies that help people buy insurance, raise deductibles and make insurance generally unaffordable to those with low incomes.

Republicans have argued that Obamacare regulations, including the requirement that individuals buy health insurance, violate personal liberties and burden employers. While providing a general framework for subsidies, the Republican proposal also leaves many elements and consumer protections up to the discretion of the states. Some Republicans have also said Medicaid has grown too large and costly and that Congres must rein in its growth to control the federal deficit.

Republican Reps. Tom Emmer and Jason Lewis, who voted for the House version of repeal, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

The new Senate bill provides some money to help states assist consumers who face high premiums, which could slightly reduce the estimated number of people losing coverage in the individual market. But the new bill does relatively little to change the Medicaid proposal, which by itself accounted for 15 million people losing coverage under the first bill.

In Minnesota, where 1.2 million people receive coverage from Medicaid, the change would mean an immediate loss of $2 billion in federal funds beginning in 2020, growing to a total loss of $31 billion by 2030, according to an analysis released last week by the state Department of Human Services.

The legislation most likely would force the state to ratchet down payments to hospitals, physicians and other health care providers, as well as to managed care companies, like Blue Cross, which administers the Medicaid program to about 860,000 enrollees.

“If reimbursement levels continue to get cut back, it would be a huge concern for our ability to continue to participate in the program,” Guyette said.

Eagan-based Blue Cross is the state’s largest Medicaid managed care provider, serving 40 percent of all people in the program.

Allina Health would also suffer from lower payment rates, Wheeler said, and it would take an additional revenue hit because it will see fewer patients if the state’s uninsured rate increases.

“There are job losses with these cuts,” said Wheeler. “It becomes a domino effect.”

Wheeler and Guyette said the GOP legislation could also result in providers shifting costs to commercial insurers and consumers who pay health insurance premiums, to offset losses from caring for patients who no longer have insurance.

“We can’t forget how highly connected all of the segments are,” said Guyette. “All segments end up getting flooded with this additional cost.”

Cuts to the Medicaid rolls and lower provider reimbursement rates could also put an end to several experiments that seek to reduce Medicaid costs by keeping Minnesotans healthier, Wheeler said.

“The key to making care more affordable is by making it better,” said Wheeler. Allina is one of several providers who are working with Medicaid patients, often those with chronic conditions, to help stabilize their health and prevent expensive emergency room visits or intensive care stays.

Despite Minnesota’s efforts to improve health care delivery, Piper said the proposed changes to Medicaid would put the state at a disadvantage. “The financial implications of this bill for states are staggering,” Piper said. “These cuts will cause serious harm to Minnesota’s ... health care system and potentially affect other state services as we struggle to manage these losses.”

With passage of the Senate GOP bill still uncertain heading into next week, some Minnesotans are hoping that Republicans and Democrats will wind up working together to improve the 2010 law, rather than repealing it.

“We need a bipartisan fix to some of the known problems in the Affordable Care Act instead of a full repeal bill and tax cut bill,” said Piper.

Guyette said Congress does need to address the problems in the individual market, where health insurers have struggled to market plans that are attractive to consumers without losing money. “Something has to pass and we need bipartisan support,” he said.

Guyette said the GOP bill does include changes that will help the individual market, but he criticized the introduction of new language that would allow insurers to sell low-cost policies that provide skimpy coverage — policies that were eliminated under Obamacare.

“You are going to end up bifurcating the individual market into healthy and unhealthy,” said Guyette. “From the Blue Cross perspective, we absolutely think this is a bad idea.”

The Senate could vote on its bill next week. Until then, critics say they will continue to rally against the proposal.

“All of the oxygen around health care is being sucked out of the room trying to defend what we have,” said Piper.