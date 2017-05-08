Two men who apparently had been drinking were cited Saturday for allegedly scaling two four-foot fences and climbing down into the Como Zoo giraffe exhibit.

“They said they wanted a better view of the giraffe,” said St. Paul police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster. “They did smell of alcohol.”

Luke D. Odenthal, 21, of New Hope, and Angel Perez Banuet Torres, 23, of Minneapolis, were both cited for trespassing. Perez Banuet Torres declined to comment when reached Monday. Odenthal did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The incident occurred about 5:42 p.m. Saturday. The zoo closed at 6 p.m.

A park security officer near the area was alerted to the incident when patrons started yelling and pointing at the giraffe exhibit, Ernster said.

One man was already in the exhibit and the second was jumping a fence to enter it.

“This spooked the giraffes and they started to run toward the sides and away from the two people,” Ernster said.

The security officer ordered the men out and held them until police arrived to cite and release them.

Ernster said the men complied with orders and that no giraffes were injured.

Como Park Zoo and Conservatory spokesman Matt Reinartz said it’s unclear how many giraffes were in the exhibit at the time, but that typically three of the zoo’s four giraffes are on display in the outdoor pen.

The men allegedly scaled two four-foot fences in the giraffe feeding station and climbed down four feet into the exhibit, Reinartz said. A sign reading “please do not climb over rail” is posted on the first layer of fencing.

The first man was sitting on a ledge inside the exhibit when the security officer witnessed the second man climbing over the fencing, Reinartz said, adding that the men were probably in the pen for about 90 seconds.

“The industry has learned that no matter what height a barrier is … these perpetrators will find a way to breach it,” Reinartz said. “People go to great lengths to make poor decisions, and when poor decisions are made, it puts both the individuals and animals at risk. We take this very seriously …”

Reinartz said that giraffes are skittish by nature and flee possible danger, but that they’re wild animals and can cause serious harm.

“If you got kicked by a giraffe, you wouldn’t be around to talk about it,” he said.

According to the zoo’s website, giraffes can stand up to up to 18 feet tall, making them the tallest land animal on earth, weigh 3,000 pounds and run up to 35 mph.

Reinartz said the zoo’s male giraffe is the only one who is brave enough to visit the feeding station area, where members of the public can pay a fee to feed the animals. The feeding station does not open until May 27.

There are no plans to modify the feeding station’s fencing in reaction to the weekend incident, he said.

Reinartz said he could not recall previous incidents of visitors entering an exhibit. In 2010 a father lifted his 2-year-old over a railing toward the cougar exhibit, and one of the zoo’s two cougars pushed through the mesh fencing and clawed the boy. The father wrestled with the cougar, according to one witness, and pulled the boy away.

As the man turned his back on the cougar, the animal swiped the back of his leg, tearing through his jeans.

“They may have thought that this was an innocent prank, but it caused a lot of emergency at the zoo,” Ernster said of Saturday’s incident. It is unclear whether the men had been drinking before arriving at the zoo, which does not sell alcohol.

