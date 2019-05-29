Minneapolis’ MAD DADS anti-violence program is on the defensive after two of its outreach workers were arrested Wednesday during a raid of their North Side apartment that authorities say turned up guns and drugs.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the men were the target of the raid, which was carried out by Hennepin County Sheriff’s deputies.

County jail records show that one of the defendants, a 46-year-old man, was booked about 6:50 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion of drug possession; he remained locked up behind jail later that afternoon. The other man, 35, was being held, also without bail, on weapons charges. He also had an outstanding state Department of Corrections warrant, records show.

Neither had been charged as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Star Tribune generally doesn’t name suspects until they have been charged with a crime.

Founded in 1989 by a group of African-American parents who were fed up with unchecked gang violence and drugs, MAD DADS (Men Against Destruction/Defending Against Drugs and Social-Disorder) now has chapters across the country. The organization enlists former offenders and others with street credibility to connect with young people and resolve disputes before they escalate into violence.

The chapter’s president V.J. Smith said Wednesday he was still gathering information about the raid, while insisting that the episode wouldn’t divert the group from its mission of “rescuing their children, families and cities from drugs, gangs and violence,” as outlined on its website.

“We help guys turn their lives around — sometimes they do, sometimes they don’t,” said Smith, a frequent presence at crime scenes across the city.

He added that the two men who were arrested hit rough patches in recent years, but appeared to have gotten their lives back on track. One of the men had been with the organization for five years, the other about half a year, he said.

It’s no surprise that some revert to their old ways, considering the instability in their lives, he said. Many come to the group looking for work after being turned away elsewhere because of their criminal pasts.

“Our funding isn’t enough to pay medical, to pay dental, to pay rent, so they’re struggling,” he said. “It’s a devastation for our organization, it’s a devastation for me, but more importantly it’s two lives that made an effort to get back on the right track.”

The Minneapolis Police Department did not immediately return a message seeking comment Wednesday afternoon.