– After nearly six weeks of turnover, the Wild has settled on the roster it’ll task with finishing out the season.

– rallying for a 3-2 victory over the Jets Tuesday at Bell MTS Place to extend its win streak to four games and grab a two-point lead over the Colorado Avalanche for the second wild card berth in the Western Conference.

Trailing by a goal in the third, the Wild orchestrated a comeback in the waning minutes of the period.

Winger Jason Zucker tied it on the power play at 18 minutes, 33 seconds on a shot from the slot while the Wild was set up in a 6-on-4 formation since goalie Devan Dubnyk was on the bench for an extra attacker.

Then, with 1:01 remaining, center Joel Eriksson Ek completed the comeback when he jammed in the puck in the crease by goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

Winnipeg challenged to determine if there was goaltender interference on the play but after a review, the goal stood to improve the Wild to 4-0 this season against the Jets.

– a shot by center Mark Scheifele set up by winger Patrik Laine that went through Dubnyk for the 19th power play goal scored against the Wild in its last 17 games. Winnipeg finished 1-for-4.

Not until the second period did the Wild finally get its first of only two chances with the man advantage, and it was a successful opportunity after a shaky start that included a 3-on-1 rush for the Jets that was broken up by a sliding Ryan Suter.

But once the Wild transitioned the puck to the other end, it eventually evened it up at 1 on a rising point shot from defenseman Brad Hunt at 11:50 that was set up by winger Ryan Donato.

Donato had another assist during the late comback, his sixth point in four games since joining the team in a trade last week that sent forward Charlie Coyle to the Bruins. Only two players in franchise history have posted longer point streaks to start their Wild careers; winger Zach Parise had a five-game run in 2013, while Pavol Demitra’s was six in 2006.

Just 14 seconds after Hunt’s goal, though, Winnipeg retook the lead.

Defenseman Ben Chiarot shook off winger Marcus Foligno to cut inside and unleash a shot that Laine deflected by Dubnyk for his 29th goal of the season. Dubnyk totaled 30 saves, while Connor Hellebuyck had 36 for the Jets.

Laine’s goal could have been a deflating turning point for the Wild, especially considering the team was dropped into chase mode.

– especially on the heels of the trade of forward Mikael Granlund.

– even though the power play, which Granlund was a fixture on, was still able to deliver.

But it was able to convert when it mattered most, a feel-good ending to go into a three-day break since the team won’t play again until Saturday in Calgary against the Flames.

Fiala played 17:14 in his debut, putting three shots on net.