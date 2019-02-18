Two people were killed in a two-vehicle collision Sunday on Hwy. 169 near Elk River.

The State Patrol has not released the names of the 77-year-old man or the 68-year-old woman who were killed. Both were from Elk River.

The man was driving a 2007 Chrysler Pacifica and trying to cross westbound over the southbound lanes of Hwy. 169 to 221st Avenue NW., the patrol reported. When the Chrysler pulled out, it was struck by a southbound 2004 Ford F250. Both vehicles went off the road, striking a sign and ending up on 221st Avenue NW. The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m., the patrol said.

The driver of the Ford, Wesley Michael Cemenski, 42, of Princeton, suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

MARA KLECKER