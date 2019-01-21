At least two people were injured and several were taken into custody after a police chase around midday Monday that wove through north Minneapolis before ending with a collision in northeast Minneapolis, according to 911 radio transmissions.

According to the transmissions, the pursuit began about 12:10 p.m. as officers tried to pull over the vehicle, described as a brown or purple Ford Crown Victoria. Instead, the vehicle sped off, heading eastbound on 6th Avenue N., before crossing over the Lowry Avenue Bridge into northeast Minneapolis.

The reason for the initial stop wasn’t immediately known.

The chase ended minutes later, when the vehicle apparently crashed into two others near the intersection of NE. 17th and University avenues, near Holy Cross Church. A pair of ambulances were summoned to the scene to transport at least two victims to the hospital, according to dispatchers, and firefighters also were called to help “extract” someone. It was unclear whether the suspects were among the injured.

During the chase, one of the pursuing officers said over the radio that he thought he saw three men in the fleeing vehicle; two suspects were taken into custody at the scene of the crash, while the third is believed to have fled on foot.