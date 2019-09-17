Two people are hospitalized with serious injuries after a knife and hammer attack at a south Minneapolis home, in what police described as an “exceptionally chaotic” scene.
Police were called at 3:30 p.m. to the home in the 3500 block of 2nd Ave. S., where they found a man stabbed and a woman beaten with a hammer. A male suspect was arrested at the scene. Police spokesman John Elder said the attack was not random.
“There have been some problems at this address and area for about the last month, and this has been kind of building up,” Elder said. “This was an exceptionally chaotic scene.”
The victims were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where they are expected to survive their injuries.
