Two Gophers offensive linemen have decided to transfer.

Redshirt junior Ben Davis and redshirt sophomore Nate Umlor announced their moves on Twitter. They both stated they entered their names in the NCAA transfer portal.

Davis will be a graduate transfer. The Gophers honored him, along with fellow redshirt junior defensive lineman Connor Novak-Goar, on senior day along with the 13 players who had exhausted their eligibility. Davis, at 6-4, 305-pounds, is a California native who joined the Gophers in 2017 after one season at American River College. He played in eight games in 2018 mostly on special teams and made just one appearance against Maryland this season.

Umlor, 6-5, 300 pounds, is from Michigan and came to the Gophers as a defensive lineman in 2017. He played in 11 games and started seven that first season, making 11 tackles. He redshirted last season, playing in just the Quick Lane Bowl. As an offensive lineman this year, he played in just four games. Umlor was one of the Western Michigan commits that flipped when coach P.J. Fleck took the Gophers job.

Now that the Gophers have finished the regular season and just await their bowl game fate, 'tis the season for transfer portal news, as well as any potential NFL Draft declarations. Same goes for recruiting news, as the Gophers coaching staff is currently out and about wrapping up the 2020 class before the early signing period in about two weeks.

Thank you for everything Minnesota pic.twitter.com/TonN1uddIq — Nathan Jeffrey Umlor (@Nate_Umlor) December 2, 2019