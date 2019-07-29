Two men injured in a Minneapolis shooting early Saturday morning were identified as University of Minnesota swimmers, according to a source close to the investigation.

Minneapolis police in 13 squad cars were sent to the scene at N. 2nd Avenue and N. 3rd Street after patrol officers heard shots about 1:20 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, police found two 21-year-old men with gunshot wounds — one to the knee, the other to the elbow.

Both were taken to HCMC for treatment. The men told police they were sitting on a curb when someone started shooting.

Police, citing witnesses, said the gunfire was preceded by an altercation at a nearby restaurant.

Calls to the U for comment were not returned Sunday evening.

The incident was one of three unrelated shootings in three hours early Saturday that left one man dead and four others wounded.

Police were forced to pull squad cars from every precinct to handle the flood of calls.