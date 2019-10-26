St. Paul firefighters spent several hours trying to extinguish a house fire on St. Paul’s East Side Saturday morning.
Four dozen firefighters responded to the fire just after 7 a.m. in the 1000 block of Bush Avenue, the department said. The house is just around the corner from the department’s Station 7.
Two firefighters were injured battling the blaze.
The department said the fire appears to have been an accident, but remains under investigation.
