Hennepin County has investigated 24 employees in its child support services division for alleged misconduct earlier this year, according to a county spokesperson.

Twelve of those employees have resigned and the fate of the other 12 is pending, county spokeswoman Carolyn Marinan said Wednesday.

Marinan would not say what the alleged misconduct was, citing “data privacy issues.” Multiple sources told KSTP-TV that the employees were accused of falsifying their time cards, allegedly submitting hours when they were not actually working and failing to show any work during days they were supposed to be working from home.

The alleged misconduct took place between March and June of this year, Marinan said.

The county’s investigation on the employees is complete, she said.

Hennepin County’s child support services division sets and collects court-ordered payments for child support. It collected almost $100 million in child support and handled about 49,000 cases last year, Marinan said.

The division also coordinates genetic testing to determine paternity of a child.

About 250 people work in the division.