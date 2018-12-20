A semitrailer truck collided head-on with a car on an icy northern Minnesota highway Wednesday night, killing the car’s driver and a passenger, the State Patrol said.

The truck had hit the side of a Ford pickup truck before slamming head-on into a Chevy Impala just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of State Hwy. 46 and County 39 about 10 miles north of Deer River, Minn, said Sgt. Neil Dickenson of the State Patrol.

The driver of the Impala, Steven Kubiszewski, 34, of Wyoming, Minn., and a passenger in the vehicle, Arthur Kubiszewski, 57, of Chisago City, were taken to Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids where they were pronounced dead. Both had been wearing seat belts, the patrol said.

Two people in the pickup, Jake Perrington, 39, and Jack Perrington, 14, were not hurt. Both residents of Deer River, Minn., were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.

Jason Evans, 47, the truck driver from Deer River, was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt, the patrol said.

Roads were snow covered and icy at the time of crash, the patrol said.