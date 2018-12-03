Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on the 4th Street ramp coming from eastbound Interstate 94 into downtown Minneapolis.
The crash occurred just before 9:30 p.m. The ramp into downtown leads to 4th Street, which is near Pizza Luce.
The State Patrol said the ramp would be closed for an extended period Sunday night.
Mara Klecker
