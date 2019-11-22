Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a Waconia man who died of a drug overdose in August.

Alexander Brent Finney, 24, of Chaska, was charged this week with third-degree murder and Nicole Elizabeth Marini, 26, of Fridley, was charged with aiding and abetting third-degree murder.

Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a residence on the 600 block of E. 1st Street in Waconia about 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 concerning an unresponsive man. When they arrived, deputies found evidence of intravenous drug use and suspected Jeffrey Jason Hanson, 33, had overdosed on controlled substances, said Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud.Hanson was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Deputies executed a search warrant and recovered hypodermic needles and suspected heroin from the residence. Deputies also discovered the heroin tested positive for fentanyl, a controlled substance, Kamerud said.

An investigation found that Finney and Marini were believed to have sold controlled substances to Hanson.

Finney remained in the Carver County Jail Thursday. Marini was released on $30,000 bond on Wednesday.