Two athletes at a Christian college in the western Twin Cities have been charged with attempted sexual assault of a fellow student.

Harvey M. Holcombe, 21, and Michael F. Brewster, 23, were charged Friday in Carver County District Court with second-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the incident that occurred at Crown College in St. Bonifacius.

Authorities say that Holcombe and Brewster overpowered a 19-year-old student, stripped him of some of his clothing and attempted to sexually assault him.

The victim was eventually able to flee his attackers, according to the charges.

One of the suspects described the incident as a prank that went awry, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday.

Holcombe and Brewster was arrested and jailed. Both have since posted bail and have been released. Messages were left Sunday for both defendants seeking their response to the allegations.

Holcombe, who is from Locust Grove, Va., is a senior and played four seasons on the soccer team.

Brewster, who is from La Crescent, Minn., is a junior and began his college athletic career playing football and later joined the tennis team.

Crown College has roughly 1,300 students and fields teams in various sports at the Division III level of the NCAA.